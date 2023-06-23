Murphy makes top 25 in Bengals roster ranking

First-round picks have high expectations. This is no exception for No. 28 pick Myles Murphy. Coming out of Clemson fresh off a first-team All-ACC season, Murphy enters a competitive defensive line grouping with Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard ahead of him.

Nonetheless, he’ll be heavily used in the rotation and that’s a normal in the NFL. Pass rush is a team effort and Murphy will be expected to give a big boost to the unit. Cleveland.com is ranking the roster, and as a rookie, the former Tiger earned high honors at No. 24.

The Bengals pounced on Murphy with the 28th overall pick in the draft. The team’s front office was surprised he was available that late in the first round considering his impressive collegiate resume and 4.5 speed. Cincinnati needed to add a playmaker up front without breaking the bank after finishing 29th out of 32 teams in sacks per pass attempt (5.4%). The problem was most evident whenever Trey Hendrickson or Sam Hubbard left the field. The Bengals hope Murphy will be a significant upgrade on the second-team line.

It’s noted that he wasn’t drafted to develop in his first year and instead, jump in and make sure there isn’t a massive drop in production away from Hendrickson. Being ranked 29th in a pass rush statistic as a team that competed in the AFC Championship shows there’s plenty to improve and reach the Super Bowl again. With his mix of speed and technique in a 6-foot-5 frame, Murphy having a strong rookie year and living up to this ranking should set Cincinnati up to be a contender yet again.