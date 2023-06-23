Swinney pegged as ACC's best at developing these positions for NFL

FOX Sports is releasing a series regarding how college football coaches have done in terms of developing players for the NFL.

In the wake of this year’s draft, FOX Sports compiled recruiting data over the span of decades and “looked into just how productive (or not) each active Power 5 coach was at both recruiting and developing players — and at what positions — when it came to the ultimate eye in the sky of the NFL.”

As for how ACC coaches stack up as far as producing NFL talent on the offensive side of the ball over the years, FOX Sports tabbed Clemson’s Dabo Swinney as the best at developing a couple of offensive positions, including quarterbacks.

“Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, for example, has had a respectable three QBs drafted across his 15 seasons with the Tigers,” Fox Sports’ Bryan Fischer wrote. “That’s included a No. 1 overall selection in Trevor Lawrence and a fellow first-rounder in Deshaun Watson — both former five-stars who more than lived up to their prep billing. … Sixth-rounder Tajh Boyd, a former four-star who played a few years too early to really blossom in a modern NFL offense, also holds a host of school and conference records and was among the first to put Swinney’s Clemson on a path to national prominence.”