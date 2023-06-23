Tyson headed to reigning champs in trade

The NBA draft is always chaotic. With trades running rampant throughout the night, the broadcast doesn’t even know that another team is making the pick for them until it’s too late.

This held true for the selection of Clemson forward Hunter Tyson. The Oklahoma City Thunder selected him with the No. 37 pick, and it made sense considering it filled a need. Turns out he’s headed to the reigning champs instead as the Denver Nuggets made a trade to secure Tyson.

For our final pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, we’ve selected Hunter Tyson! Welcome to the Nuggets family 👏 The trade is not yet final.#NBADraft x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/Nrg56dchNs — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 23, 2023

Nothing is official but Tyson goes from a rebuild situation to a flat-out favorite in Denver. The 2023 NBA Champions went out of their way to secure Tyson, and most mock drafts didn’t have him going until the last 15 picks, but it’s a perfect situation for the 6-foot-8 forward.

The Nuggets are locked in with their starting lineup but they currently sit without a true backup power forward. Aaron Gordon starts at the spot, but adding Tyson gives Denver length and a true three-point shooting jolt off of the bench. A turbulent night for sure, but it’s fair to see Tyson ended up in the best spot you could ask for when Nikola Jokic is passing you the ball.