What They Are Saying: Tyson headed to the Champs

Hunter Tyson saw his dream come true late Thursday night when he was drafted in the second round in a trade with the Denver Nuggets. Tyson Clemson grit paid off with a pick higher than many expected.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what was said on Twitter about Tyson’s draft trade to the Nuggets.

Congrats to Hunter Tyson on being #37 pick of NBA draft. He could become Clemson's Hunter Renfrow of the NBA. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) June 23, 2023

#Clemson PF Hunter Tyson is selected No. 37 by the reigning champion Nuggets in the 2023 #NBADraft. The Monroe, NC native averaged 15.3PTS, 9.6REB & 1.5AST & shot 48% FG, 41% 3PT, & 84% FT in '22-23. Tyson is the first @ClemsonMBB product selected in the #NBADraft since 2017.

No player in all of college basketball took advantage of his CoVid year more than Hunter Tyson. Improved every stat category each season, and when he measured 6'8 with a 6'10 wingspan at the combine, his value greatly improved. Worked his butt off. Super happy for him — Terrence Oglesby (@T_Oglesby22) June 23, 2023

Clemson forward Hunter Tyson to OKC in 2nd round, 37th pick overall. Drafted higher than the various projections. — Pete Yanity (@pyanity) June 23, 2023

DRAFT SUMMARY Pick #29 Julian Strawther (F)

Pick #32 Jalen Pickett (G)

With the 37th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, The Denver Nuggets select Hunter Tyson

