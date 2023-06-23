What They Are Saying: Tyson headed to the Champs

What They Are Saying: Tyson headed to the Champs

Basketball

What They Are Saying: Tyson headed to the Champs

By June 23, 2023 8:51 am

By |

Hunter Tyson saw his dream come true late Thursday night when he was drafted in the second round in a trade with the Denver Nuggets.  Tyson Clemson grit paid off with a pick higher than many expected.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what was said on Twitter about Tyson’s draft trade to the Nuggets.

, , , , Basketball

More TCI

Latest

reply
18hr

Clemson has added another big commitment for the 2024 class.  Four-star defensive end Darien Mayo has committed to the Tigers. The Good Counsel (MD) four-star edge rusher Darien Mayo took an official (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home