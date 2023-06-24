‘26 QB talks impressive camp performance

Clemson will not offer a 2026 recruit until next June, but one quarterback may have already caught the eye of the Tigers’ coaching staff.

Lake Mary (FL) quarterback Noah Grubbs camped with the Tigers on June 1, marking his first appearance in Clemson.

“Camp was amazing,” Grubbs said. “Clemson is a kid’s dream and I was blessed to experience what it felt like to be a part of it. It was one of the best camp experiences I’ve ever had.”

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound signal caller believes he was among the most impressive quarterbacks in attendance.

“I performed really good out there,” Grubbs said. “I honestly felt I was in the top two or three when I camped. Maybe overthrew one or two balls, but I felt in a rhythm and on time with all my passes.”

Grubbs already holds eight Division I offers, with the most recent coming from Notre Dame. Any potential offer from the Tigers would have to wait until next June, when Grubbs enters his junior season.

However, the rising sophomore hopes to remain on the program’s radar. As a freshman, Grubbs threw for 1,598 yards, 17 touchdowns and just six interceptions on 51.2% completion.

“I knew I had to make an early impression and I believe I did that,” Grubbs said. “I talked to multiple coaches and they all said awesome things about my ability to throw the football and my size.”

Head coach Dabo Swinney’s emphasis on his Christian faith is also something that stands out to Grubbs as he remains in contact with the program.

“My faith in Jesus Christ is everything to me and I feel the presence of God within the building and it’s something I hope to be a part of one day,” Grubbs said. “An offer from Clemson is honestly one of the most awarding things any kid could ever accomplish. Clemson is the standard when it comes to doing the right things consistently both on and off the field.”