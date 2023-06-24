Alabama DB: ‘Clemson offer was huge’

In the last few weeks, Clemson extended nearly 40 offers to the class of 2025.

Among them was Parker (AL) cornerback Timothy Merritt, who announced an offer from the Tigers following a visit on June 9.

“The visit was great,” Merritt said. “Their facility was top-level. They also had a lot of great programs I was interested in and the culture was really impressive.”

The visit was Merritt’s first to Clemson, but the Yellowhammer State defender was impressed with the program.

“I heard a lot of love from them,” Merritt said. “Encouraging me to take the process one step at a time. They were also picking my brain, seeing what was on my mind, asking me different type of leverages I like to play and just giving me knowledge about the game.”

The 6-foot-2 180-pound defensive back is already high on the Tigers. The three-star recruit holds 20 offers, but Clemson is among the biggest programs to express interest in Merritt.

“The Clemson offer was huge for me,” Merritt said. “I’m aware that they don’t offer a lot of athletes and I was blessed to be one of them. It’s definitely up there, just because it’s Clemson and I really enjoyed my time up there.”