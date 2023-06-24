Matching up: Retooling Wake no match for Tigers offense

A 51-45 thriller in Sept. 2022, the matchup between Clemson and Wake Forest has become a blockbuster in recent years. Looking into 2023, things have changed. Star quarterback Sam Hartman left the Demon Deacons to head north for Notre Dame.

Wake Forest will have to grow up fast with new starter Mitch Griffis at the helm, but the returning weapons make it an interesting duel to watch when it comes around later this year.

Quarterback

Advantage: Clemson

The Tigers have seen more of Cade Klubnik than the Demon Deacons have of Griffis. That on its own gives the Tigers the edge. Klubnik’s talent is undoubtable and his heroics late in the season give a lot of optimism.

Griffis was efficient during his short snaps in 2022, with five touchdowns to one interception. A redshirt sophomore, he’s settling into the role after Hartman’s departure and it’s massive shoes to fill.

Running back

Advantage: Clemson

It’s becoming a broken record with Will Shipley having the advantage in ACC running back battles. The leading touchdown scorer for Clemson last season is back for another campaign, and he set a high bar with 15 rushing touchdowns and a first-team All-ACC honor.

Wake Forest has their starter back in Justice Ellison, who rushed for 707 yards in 2022 with 4.2 yards per carry. His former backup Christian Turner entered the transfer portal, and the back to spell him will now be Demond Claiborne, who had just 14 carries last season.

Wide receiver

Advantage: Clemson

If A.T. Perry was still playing for Wake Forest, this would go their way but thankfully he’s off to the NFL and no longer punishes ACC defenses. Donovan Greene and Jahmal Banks totaled 1,278 yards in 2022, so there’s real production returning but it’s not enough to have the edge over Clemson.

Tight end

Advantage: Clemson

Another spot where Wake Forest lost a starter. Cameron Hite jumps into the top spot after having just 20 receiving yards in 2022. It’s a trend for the Demon Deacons as they retool their unit.

A player with a lot of optimism is Jake Briningstool for the Tigers. The new starter at tight end, he’s been waiting for this moment to take a larger role and he has the tools to be a real weapon for Clemson in the passing game.

Offensive line

Advantage: Clemson

The Demon Deacons are led by Spencer Clapp at the left tackle spot, an All-ACC honorable mention in 2022. DeVonte Gordon earned the same honors at right tackle for Wake Forest.

Clemson returns four starters and three All-ACC selections, which gives them the clean sweep on offense against a team that is a bit of a wild card heading into 2023.