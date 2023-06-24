Orioles welcome former Clemson LB to Baltimore

Baseball

The Baltimore Orioles gave a former Clemson star a warm welcome to the city this weekend.

Trenton Simpson got the honor of throwing out the first pitch prior to the Orioles’ game against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Simpson, of course, was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the third round (86th overall) of April’s 2023 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound linebacker completed his Clemson career (2020-22) with 187 tackles (22.5 for loss), 12.5 sacks, six pass breakups and three forced fumbles over 37 games (27 starts).

Simpson was a Butkus Award semifinalist and third-team All-ACC selection in 2022, when he tied for third on the team with 77 tackles (4.0 for loss) while posting 2.5 sacks, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles over 12 games.

