Orioles welcome former Clemson LB to Baltimore

The Baltimore Orioles gave a former Clemson star a warm welcome to the city this weekend.

Trenton Simpson got the honor of throwing out the first pitch prior to the Orioles’ game against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Simpson, of course, was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the third round (86th overall) of April’s 2023 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound linebacker completed his Clemson career (2020-22) with 187 tackles (22.5 for loss), 12.5 sacks, six pass breakups and three forced fumbles over 37 games (27 starts).

Simpson was a Butkus Award semifinalist and third-team All-ACC selection in 2022, when he tied for third on the team with 77 tackles (4.0 for loss) while posting 2.5 sacks, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles over 12 games.

Rookie Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson threw out the first pitch at the Orioles game today, which featured a Purple Pride jersey giveaway. The Marching Ravens also played the national anthem! pic.twitter.com/Sb34wCKCUH — Nikhil Mehta (@nmehtaUR2022) June 24, 2023

He's an incredibly nice guy! He took a photo with my daughter, spoke to her for a little bit, and was extremely polite to me. Good luck this season Trenton! pic.twitter.com/l4hORMIonu — Micah Kleid (@MKleid620) June 24, 2023

That orange and white 👌 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) June 24, 2023

