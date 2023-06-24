Packer emphasizes 'really interesting' Week 1 matchup between Clemson, Duke

This year’s Clemson vs. Florida State game is one that has understandably generated plenty of hype this offseason, and one that people are circling on the calendar as an early season matchup with major implications.

That showdown between the Tigers and Seminoles takes place on Sept. 23 at Death Valley, but Mark Packer isn’t overlooking Clemson’s first game of the 2023 season 19 days earlier.

During a recent ACC PM show on ACC Network, Packer took some time to stress the Tigers’ season opener at Duke on Monday, Sept. 4 in Durham.

“We know about the Florida State game, but I would emphasize Week Uno,” Packer said. “Because on Labor Day Night, Mike Elko and the boys there at Wallace Wade Outdoor Stadium, they’re gonna have the whole country checking out their facilities and their digs and (Duke quarterback) Riley Leonard and all that stuff. They’re coming off a nine-win season, a lot of folks believe aw, isn’t that a cute story. I got news for you – Duke’s got everybody and their brother back, and the Tigers are rolling in there with that newfangled offense, want to see what that looks like. … That is a really interesting Week 1, Clemson and Duke.”

It will be Clemson’s first trip to Duke since 2012. The Tigers (11-3, 9-0 ACC in 2022) are coming off their seventh ACC title in the last eight years, while the Blue Devils finished 9-4 (5-3 ACC) last season and won the Military Bowl vs. UCF in its first season under Elko. It marked Duke’s first nine-win season since 2014.

This is the second straight year that Clemson is opening a season on Labor Day. The game is set to kick off at 8 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

