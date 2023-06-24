Raiders teammate describes Renfrow as 'a puzzle' to defend

Hunter Renfrow has never been the ridiculous athlete NFL scouts salivate over at the combine, but it hasn’t mattered as he defied odds at Clemson and now does in the NFL. While his 2022 season was cut short by injury, he’s still a nightmare to defend according to his teammates.

Former USFL cornerback Ike Brown joined Las Vegas in July 2022 and has had his fair share of reps against the man who scored a touchdown to win the 2016 National Championship. Turns out it’s even worse than guarding an All-Pro according to Brown.

“I would rather guard Tae than Hunter,” Brown told the Uce Nation Podcast. ” He’s like a puzzle man, and it’s like a puzzle you can’t figure out.”

The Tae referenced is three-time first-team All-Pro DaVante Adams. There’s no doubt he’s one of, if not the best receiver in football but Brown thinks the detail in Renfrow’s games makes him a harder matchup, at least for him.

This “puzzle” mentioned has helped Renfrow total 2,629 yards and 17 touchdowns through four years of his NFL career. On the other hand, Adams has 87 touchdowns in his career for perspective. It’s a high honor to learn that respect from your teammates, and it creates a strong unit for the Raiders because a guy like Renfrow is who the No. 2 has to deal with.