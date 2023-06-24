The time Renfrow made South Carolina's defense look silly

Tiger fans will enjoy reliving this highlight from a Clemson legend against the school’s in-state rival.

On Twitter, ACC Network threw it back to the time that Hunter Renfrow made South Carolina’s defense look silly with one of his most memorable plays in a Clemson uniform.

On Nov. 25, 2017, Renfrow showed off his shiftiness during a spectacular 61-yard catch and run for a touchdown against the Gamecocks in Columbia.

That time Hunter Renfrow made the defense look silly 🥶 @ClemsonFB (h/t @FootbaIIism) pic.twitter.com/rCYC83Yy6n — ACC Network (@accnetwork) June 23, 2023

That score put the Tigers up 27-0 early in the third quarter of their eventual 34-10 rout over South Carolina.

It was one of Renfrow’s two touchdowns in the game, which he finished with a team-high four receptions for 75 yards en route to team offensive player-of-the-game honors.

Then a redshirt junior, Renfrow was a third-team All-ACC selection in the 2017 season when had 60 receptions for 602 yards and three touchdowns over 14 games (13 starts).

The current Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver concluded his career as a Tiger (2014-18) with 186 receptions for 2,133 yards and 15 touchdowns over 55 games (47 starts).

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

