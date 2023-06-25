2025 four-star OL talks camp experience, receiving offer

2025 four-star offensive lineman Justin Hasenhuetl is no rookie when it comes to the Dabo Swinney camps. This year was the second time he had come up to Clemson to hone his skills.

Obviously developing over the year between his two experiences with the Tigers, Hasenhuetl called back to the first time. Still learning, he felt like he had more to prove during his second go-around.

“I went there the year before and I was not doing that well in one-on-ones. Clemson was my first camp for the yea so I was a little bit nervous. I was thinking about last year and stuff, but then I started doing pretty good and one-on-ones. Lost one or two reps,” Hasenhuetl said.

The personal goal to improve his performance was achieved and his success was recognized by Clemson. Following his camp workout, Hasenhuetl received an offer from the Tigers, one of the first of the 2025 class to do so, which meant a lot to the German-born talent.

“Coach [Thomas Austin] took me to his office showed me the locker room for the first time, showed me some new stuff that they built last year, and then he took me to his office. We talked a little bit there, then he just offered me the scholarship,” Hasenhuetl said. “I was not prepared at all for it, because I was thinking, okay, they don’t offer 25, and that was a really special moment for me because I know Clemson is one of the last schools that offer. We in Germany know Clemson more than other colleges. I don’t know why, but it’s just a big school in Germany. Like if you say the name, they know that, It was really, really exciting for me.”

It’s interesting to note that the Tigers have a reach across the sea in Germany, and it bodes well for Clemson in recruiting a talent like Hasenhuetl, who said his teammates are leaning for him to choose the Tigers.

There’s still a lot of time for Hasenhuetl to make his decision, as he currently holds 18 Division-I offers. While he’s open to many opportunities, Clemson sits very high on his list as of now.

“I will say they’re at least top five. And then when we’re going to build the relationship, I think it’s going to be higher than that, too,” Hasenhuetl said.