Breer: Hopkins holding out for contender

Former Clemson star and free agent Deandre Hopkins visited the New England Patriots and there was optimism he wouldn’t leave without a deal. After his visit, there’s nothing in writing but running back and fellow star free agent Dalvin Cook is pushing for the two to join forces in New England.

The Patriots fan base is waiting for great news, but it might not come for a while if at all. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer appeared on NBC Sports to discuss Hopkins’ free agency and how he might be awaiting an offer from a bigger contender.

“What this tells me … is that he’s still holding out hope that he’s going to play for a contender — a true contender like Buffalo or Kansas City,” Breer said. “The one thing you want to watch here: Kansas City has almost no cap space. They’re working on a long-term deal for Chris Jones, their star defensive tackle, to lower his cap number. If that happens, the door could open back up for him going back to the Chiefs.”

There’s no question that joining Patrick Mahomes and the defending champs would be a good idea for the former Tiger and he’s open to it. Breer also noted that money could be a factor, and the saga continues for a team to sign one of the NFL’s best receivers.

“I think really what he’s waiting for is something like that to materialize, because the money isn’t great,” Breer said. “It’s not the Odell Beckham level, which was what he was looking for, and absent the money, I think he does want to play for a true contender.”

