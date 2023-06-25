Clemson running back ‘ready to win some championships’

This weekend, Clemson is moving in the remainder of its 2023 recruiting class.

Among the 12 newcomers, Dutch Fork (SC) running back Jarvis Green will arrive on campus. He is one of two running backs joining the program this summer.

“I am excited to build a relationship with my teammates and coaches and win some championships,” Green said. “Clemson is getting a kid ready to give his all to the program and do anything to help the team win a championship.”

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound running back was ranked as high as the No. 63 running back in the class of 2023. He was also named the No. 14 overall player in the Palmetto State.

Despite not being on campus, Green has been working constantly to improve before his arrival. In a loaded Clemson backfield, Green is looking to earn any playing time possible.

“I’ve been working on my footwork prior to my arrival at Clemson,” Green said. “I knew that I could improve on it before I arrived at Clemson.”

In his final season with the Silver Foxes, Green carried the ball 232 times for 2,272 yards and 41 total touchdowns en route to the program’s sixth state championship in the last seven seasons. At Clemson, he will join two of his former teammates in wide receivers Will Taylor and Antonio Williams.

