Predicting Cade Klubnik's stats for 2023

The catalyst for Clemson’s success in 2023 will be quarterback play. Cade Klubnik comes in after earning the starter role at the end of the 2022 season. While his talent is undoubted, it has to translate into numbers on the field.

Our sample size is small, but it also came against the best team in the ACC Coastal. During the ACC Championship game, Klubnik completed 20-of-24 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown, managing the game with ease. A game later, he had two interceptions against Tennessee in the Orange Bowl, but Clemson was outmatched as a whole. With a rushing touchdown in each game, we also have to discuss what he does on the ground.

The offense will evolve with Garrett Riley at the helm, but it may be misleading to think it’ll be a more challenging offense to operate for Klubnik. The staff is aware that they have a young quarterback and he won’t be asked to do more than necessary. Rely on running back Will Shipley and strike when necessary.

With games against all of the toughest teams in the ACC, it’s reasonable to expect growing pains during the season, but the numbers could fall somewhere around here.

63% completion

3,200 passing yards

30 total touchdowns (expect Shipley to score a ton)

12 interceptions

We’ll come back to this after the season is in full force, but there’s all the reason to think Klubnik will flourish managing the game under Riley’s supervision.

