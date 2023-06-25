Summer enrollees make pitch to potential recruits

This weekend, the remainder of Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class will finally arrive on campus. 12 players will come to town and join the Clemson roster, rounding out the Tigers’ team for the 2023 season.

The recruiting efforts never stop, however, which means numerous Tigers are making their final pitch to new recruits before they arrive on campus.

“My message to the ‘24 and ‘25 recruits is that Clemson is the best school all-around,” four-star St. Francis (GA) cornerback Branden Strozier said. “They are going to put you in the best situation possible not only on the field but off the field as well.”

The focus on off-the-field growth is a sentiment shared by many players, including three-star Dutch Fork (SC) running back Jarvis Green.

“If you are in the class of 2024 and 2025 choose Clemson,” Green said. “Clemson will help you become a better man and a better player on the field and will help you with all the tools outside of football. Clemson is a family.”

Four-star Milton (GA) safety Rob Billings took somewhat of a different approach than Green and Strozier, citing the atmosphere and success around the program as an intriguing factor.

“Clemson is home,” Billings said. “It’s the place where you want to be if you want to win a national championship and get developed as a player and a man in this world. Clemson is where it’s at.”

With numerous recruits coming from the Peach State or staying home in South Carolina, there will undoubtedly be recruiting efforts continuing throughout the duration of the season.

