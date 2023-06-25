‘Words couldn’t even explain’ how excited Haynes is to start Clemson career

Clemson’s summer enrollees in the 2023 recruiting class are scheduled to arrive on campus today, and among those moving in is a standout running back from the Yellowhammer State.

Jay Haynes was kind enough to speak with The Clemson Insider before today’s move-in. The Handley High School (Roanoke, Ala.) product couldn’t wait to get to Tiger Town and start his Clemson career.

“Definitely,” he said. “Words couldn’t even explain.”

Haynes’ roommate at Clemson will be another summer enrollee that he has already built a strong bond with – fellow running back Jarvis Green of Dutch Fork High (Irmo, S.C.).

“Me and Jarvis got a great relationship already,” Haynes said. “Since I was offered, since he committed, we’ve been talking.”

Haynes received an offer from Clemson last October before signing with the program a couple of months later on Dec. 21, 2022. He comes to Clemson after averaging more than 10 yards per carry in his final two seasons at Handley, where he recorded 251 carries for 2,669 yards and 37 touchdowns in 24 games from 2021-22.

As a senior last season, Haynes posted 1,888 yards on just 177 carries (10.7 avg.) and scored 27 touchdowns.

“I feel like I can bring some explosive plays, bring some long runs,” Haynes said of what Tiger fans can expect to see from him in the future. “I feel like I can bring some excitement to the fans.”

Haynes checks in at 190 pounds right now and wants to reach 200 before the upcoming season. As for a goal he hopes to accomplish in his freshman year, Haynes said he’s simply “just trying to get on the field.”

“That’s always a good start if you’re able to get on,” he said.

After wrapping up his high school career with the Handley Tigers, Haynes is excited for the next chapter of his football career representing the Clemson Tigers in the coming years.

“It’s definitely going to mean a lot,” he said of playing for Clemson and wearing the iconic Paw. “I’ve been a Tiger my whole life. My high school team was the Tigers. So, it’s a great thing just to be another Tiger.”

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

