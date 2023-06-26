Former Tiger ranked as one of NFL's best slot defenders

The game of football is evolving by the day, and the way defenses build with today’s talent is ever-changing. This is seen heavily in the way players defend the slot.

It’s created a position of its own, whether it be a linebacker, cornerback or safety in the role, they’re expected to defend the shiftiest and sometimes the fastest players on the field. A position that was once just a little detail on a defense is now a key to its success and a former Tiger is one of the best at doing it.

Touchdown Wire ranked the top slot defenders in the NFL with video evidence to match and Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse was ranked at No. 2. After two first-team All-ACC honors, the numbers match in Dallas.

Like a lot of players in Dan Quinn’s defenses over the years, Kearse found himself with a coach attuned enough to his skills to put him in the best place to succeed. That was a whole lotta slot for Kearse in 2022, and he allowed 18 catches on 23 slot targets last season for 170 yards, 116 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, two interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 61.2. Kearse’s size comes into play when he’s asked to carry and just envelop a poor slot receiver — this angry rep against Quez Watkins of the Eagles in Week 16 would be one such example. This was Kearse’s ball, because he was willing to fight for it.

Kearse has seen a massive jump under Dan Quinn in Dallas. After a 59-tackle season in Detroit, he’s become a captain and bona fide star as a Cowboy. While Micah Parsons likely takes the throne for most versatile defender on the team, Kearse can do it all with his 6-foot-4 frame, as he’s shown in the run and passing game. The versatility is just icing on the cake when you consider he’s arguably the NFL’s best at locking down the slot.

