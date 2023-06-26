Four-star safety: Clemson offer ‘means something’

Clemson has extended nearly 40 offers to the class of 2025 since the final day of May.

Four-star Brainerd (TN) safety Martels Carter Jr. is among the group of players to receive one of the Tigers coveted scholarship offers. He made his first visit to Clemson during the first weekend in April.

“You know, when you get an offer from them, that it means something,” Carter said. “Just knowing that I’m one of the few kids in the nation that have that and just knowing that they like me as much I like them, it just makes it so cool.”

Carter is ranked as high as the No. 154 overall recruit and the No. 15 safety in the class of 2024, but the Tigers have a much bigger plan for the Tennessee native.

“I’m going to play all over,” Carter said. “That scheme fits me perfectly because I love to jam, I love to blitz and I love to play man, so that’s interesting. (Dabo Swinney) talked about me being Isaiah Simmons for them, how he played everywhere.”

Carter transferred to Brainerd from Rome (GA) after the completion of last season. His former Rome teammate, defensive lineman Stephiylan Green, is currently a freshman on the Tigers’ football team.

“He loves it, so I just know it’s got to be good,” Carter said. “I could tell when I was up there that it was all about family.”

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back is planning on returning to town for a game, but made it clear he wanted to return as soon as possible.