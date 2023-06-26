Pair of summer enrollees continue to recruit Peach State

For years, Clemson has recruited the state of Georgia better than almost anyone else in the country. In 2023 alone, 11 of the Tigers’ 25 high school commits hailed from the Peach State.

Among those 11 players is Woodward Academy (GA) defensive end AJ Hoffler and St. Francis (GA) cornerback Branden Strozier, both of whom arrived on campus over the weekend.

Between the 2024 and 2025 classes, the Tigers have sent out north of 20 offers to their neighboring state, including five commitments in the class of 2024. But their efforts will not stop there, as Strozier and Hoffler have both outlined.

“The ones I am able to talk to, I tell them that if you are looking to get developed at the highest caliber on and off the field then Clemson is the place for them,” Strozier said. “They are going to put you in the best situation possible not only on the field, but off the field as well.”

As an Atlanta native, Hoffler has developed relationships with many of the state’s best athletes from the talent-rich area, something he has used to his advantage.

“My message is just to come on campus, because there is truly no place like Clemson,” Hoffler said. “I tell them all the time to come visit and see the school, because the school sells itself.”

