Top-70 recruit: Clemson is ‘one of my top schools’

Clemson hosted thousands of student-athletes at the program’s annual summer camps, including a slew of big-time recruits.

After receiving one of the Tigers’ first 2025 offers, four-star Buford (GA) offensive tackle Brayden Jacobs was among the campers at the program’s annual three-day session this year. He is ranked as the No. 63 overall recruit and the No. 5 offensive tackle in the class of 2025, per Rivals.

“The camp experience was actually really good,” Jacobs said. “The three days was a nice time to really explore the campus and see what a dorm looks like. There’s nothing that they’re like really strong in, they’re just very consistent in everything.”

Despite not holding an offer until a little over a month ago, the Tigers have been in constant contact with Jacobs. The 6-foot-7, 310-pound lineman is already extremely high on the Tigers, something he has previously voiced.

“It means a lot because Clemson is one of my top schools and always has been,” Jacobs said. “It’s really cool because I know they don’t offer many ’25s right now, so that’s really nice.”

Jacobs’ father is former New York Giants running back Brandon Jacobs, who still holds the franchise’s all-time record for career rushing touchdowns. He was also joined at camp by his younger brother, Quinn, a tight end/defensive end in the class of 2028.

While the Jacobs family does not have any more trips to Clemson set in stone yet, Jacobs made it abundantly clear that he will be returning to Death Valley for a game or two during the 2023-24 season.

