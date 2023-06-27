2024 four-star safety commits to Tigers

The 2024 recruiting class hot streak continues in Clemson. The Tigers have seen a surge in commitments during the month of June and official visits with four players committing to the Tigers.

That number is now up to five. 2024 four-star safety Ricardo Jones announced via Instagram LiveInstagram Live on Tuesday evening he’s headed to Clemson. The Georgia recruit was heavily recruited by Florida State and Tennessee as well, but set his final two to the Seminoles and Tigers, a recruiting battle in the ACC.

Jones is the second safety Dabo Swinney has landed in the 2024 class and it’s a key position with the current starters being a junior and graduate student. With the addition of Jones, Clemson now has 13 commitments in the 2024 class and the group continues to come into a whole.

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

