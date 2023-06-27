Could Renfrow be traded before 2023 season?

Could Clemson legend Hunter Renfrow be on the move before the 2023 season?

Whether Renfrow gets traded remains to be seen, but he has reportedly been on the trade block and trade rumors have surrounded the Las Vegas Raiders wideout since the Raiders signed free agent wideout Jakobi Meyers.

Vic Tafur, a longtime Raiders beat writer for The Athletic, recently projected the Raiders to deal Renfrow before the team finalizes its 53-man roster. The projection has Cam Sims occupying the sixth receiver spot, filling the void that would be left if Renfrow were traded.

Renfrow signed a two-year, $32 million contract extension in June 2022, keeping him under contract through the 2024 season, and he is due to earn $6.5 million this year.

A fifth-round pick of the Raiders in 2019, Renfrow was limited to 10 games last season due to injuries coming off a 2021 season that saw him earn his first career Pro Bowl nod. He had 36 catches for 330 yards and two touchdowns a year ago.

In 2021, Renfrow became the first Raiders receiver to record over 1,000 receiving yards in a season since 2016 and just the third player in franchise history to record 100-plus receptions in a single season. He also became just the second wide receiver in Raiders history to record both 100-plus receptions and 1,000-plus receiving yards in a single season.

