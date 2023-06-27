No. 1 in-state recruit says Clemson ‘definitely on top of my list’

The Clemson Insider caught up with a highly touted Clemson target ranked as the consensus No. 1 prospect in the Palmetto State for the 2025 class.

South Florence High School (Florence, S.C.) four-star defensive lineman Amare Adams spoke with TCI this week, reflecting on his most recent trip to Tiger Town and more.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound rising junior was back on campus June 1.

“I enjoyed myself at Clemson,” Adams said, “and what stood out to me was how all the coaches there had a lot of love for me.”

Not only did Adams get plenty of love from Clemson’s staff while in town, but the top-60 national prospect also got one of the Tigers’ first 2025 defensive line offers.

“It was a great feeling that Clemson offered me because they don’t really offer that many kids,” he said, “and just to be one of those people to get an offer from Clemson, it was just a great feeling.”

During the visit, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney conveyed a message to Adams, who is ranked as high as the No. 4 defensive tackle and No. 58 overall prospect in his class by Rivals.

“Coach Dabo’s message to me was don’t get complacent that you have an offer – still grind, still work hard and not just on the field, in the classroom,” Adams said, “and that they are really proud of me, they are really proud of me because of my grades I have.”

Adams attended the Miami game at Clemson last season, also visited this past April, and said he will “definitely” return for another game at Death Valley this season.

Along with Clemson, Adams has amassed offers from schools such as Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Where does Clemson stand right now after pulling the trigger on an offer?

“They are definitely on top of my list,” he said.

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

