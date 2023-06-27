Top-50 recruit recaps 'great' camp, offer

Among the thousands of campers in town this summer for Clemson’s annual summer camp, a slew of big-name recruits flocked to town.

Four-star Woodward Academy (GA) defensive lineman London Merritt was among the most impressive athletes in attendance, performing well enough to earn a scholarship offer from the Tigers.

“The camp was great as a whole,” Merritt said. “We did some drills where I could show the coaches how versatile I was and also did some one-on-ones which were great.”

Prior to receiving an offer from Clemson, Merritt had previously included the program in his top-12 schools. Alongside the Tigers, Merritt included Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, LSU, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and USC.

“It means a lot,” Merritt said of the Clemson offer. “I know in their program they don’t normally offer underclassmen, so to have earned an offer from them means they are really considering me to come to that school and play there, so I appreciate it very much.”

Merritt’s former high school teammate, defensive lineman AJ Hoffler, was a member of the program’s 2023 recruiting class. Hoffler’s recruiting efforts seem to be working, as Merritt said the Tigers are “pretty high” on his list at the moment.

