Two Tigers make 'they're still playing?' team

The landscape of college football has allowed for players to extend their careers, especially due to COVID-19 and the extra years of eligibility that came along with it.

Some would say it’s not a good thing but the Clemson Tigers have taken full advantage of it with a pair of star defenders. Defensive linemen Xavier Thomas and Tyler Davis joined the Tigers in 2018 and 2019 respectively and with the new eligibility rules, they’re still haunting ACC offenses. The Athletic put together a team full of players who have been in college for over four years, and the two Clemson linemen made the list.

Remember in April when Clemson’s Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee both got picked in the first round? Their fellow linemen Thomas and Davis managed to predate them and outlast them. Thomas, who appeared on this list last year, was in the same recruiting class as Trevor Lawrence. Thomas twice has earned All-ACC honors but also has been plagued with injuries. Davis is a three-time All-ACC honoree and was a second-team All-America tackle last season.

Injuries are part of the reason while Thomas is still at Clemson, and he’ll have his third All-ACC season if he stays healthy in 2023 with a strong draft stock to match. For Davis, his talent is unmatched at the position in the ACC and he could earn his way into the first round of the 2024 NFL draft if he continues to improve.

Whether you’re a fan of the rules or not, Dabo Swinney has taken full advantage with these two and the defensive core from last season is back for 2023 because of it.

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

