What They Are Saying: Clemson lands big-time DB commit

What They Are Saying: Clemson lands big-time DB commit

Football

What They Are Saying: Clemson lands big-time DB commit

By June 27, 2023 8:10 pm

By |

Clemson’s scorching hot streak on the recruiting trail continued on Tuesday, when four-star Northside (GA) safety Ricardo Jones committed to the program.

As expected, Clemson fans, recruits and staff members were pretty fired up on social media.

–Photo courtesy of Ricardo Jones on Twitter (@ricardojones05)

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class.  Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class.  Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

, , , Football, Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

10hr

This month, thousands of high school athletes flocked to Clemson over the span of two weekends for the program’s annual summer camps. Now virtually every school runs their own series of camps, but the Tigers (…)

15hr

Among the thousands of campers in town this summer for Clemson’s annual summer camp, a slew of big-name recruits flocked to town. Four-star Woodward Academy (GA) defensive lineman London Merritt was (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home