What They Are Saying: Clemson lands big-time DB commit

Clemson’s scorching hot streak on the recruiting trail continued on Tuesday, when four-star Northside (GA) safety Ricardo Jones committed to the program.

As expected, Clemson fans, recruits and staff members were pretty fired up on social media.

Over With https://t.co/5NPe5EqxL5 — Ricardo Jones II (@ricardojones05) June 27, 2023

Still making big moves in the month of June. Gotta love it🐅🐅.#WE2DEEP24 🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅 pic.twitter.com/Y3VsFXWmNh — James Haynes🏁 (@52RockJr) June 27, 2023

IT’S A GREAT DAY TO BE A CLEMSON TIGER!!!! pic.twitter.com/1I6o73naTT — Jordan Sorrells (@SorrellsJordan) June 27, 2023

–Photo courtesy of Ricardo Jones on Twitter (@ricardojones05)

