Matching up: Miami's offense looks promising, Tigers still too much

The Miami Hurricanes underperformed in 2021, and it led to the firing of head coach Manny Diaz and likely made an upgrade with Mario Cristobal taking over the role in 2022. Cristobal has a talented roster, but the Hurricanes have to use it correctly.

Miami returns an abundance of starters as the Canes look to reform the program under the former Oregon head coach. Where they don’t have starters, they have transfers and it creates an intriguing matchup even against the highly talented Clemson Tigers.

Quarterback

Advantage: Neither

This was a tough one. Tyler Van Dyke proved himself in 2021 with 25 touchdowns to six interceptions and his 2022 struggles may have been a result of the team as a whole. It’s fair to expect a bounceback season for him.

On the other side, the Tigers have their faith in Cade Klubnik. No one is doubting his talent, but will it translate into success over the span of 12 games? This matchup will be a fun one.

Running back

Advantage: Clemson

While the last one was a close one, Will Shipley owns another running back matchup. The Hurricanes return their starter in Henry Parrish Jr., who finished 2022 with 617 yards and four touchdowns.

Nonetheless, it pales in comparison to Shipley’s stats. The first-team All-ACC rusher had 15 touchdowns on the ground in 2022 and his dominance should continue into this season.

Wide receiver

Advantage: Clemson

Miami is very raw at receiver. No starter for 2023 eclipsed 400 yards last season and there’s a need to improve immediately. Colbie Young leads the unit after scoring five touchdowns in 2022.

Both teams lost a top receiver, but the Tigers have more in the tank out wide, returning their top receiver in Antonio Williams. The loss of Joseph Ngata will be felt, but Clemson has a plethora of talent to fill in.

Tight end

Advantage: Clemson

Likely the biggest loss on offense for Miami was tight end Will Mallory, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft. Oregon transfer Cam McCormick will take over, following Cristobal to Miami.

The Tigers have Jake Briningstool taking over after he was the second option at tight end and he’s expected to have a strong season in the starting role. With more success in 2022, it’s fair to say he’s got the edge here.

Offensive line

Advantage: Clemson…barely

Miami has two transfers in the middle with left guard Javion Cohen and Matt Lee, both seniors taking over. Cohen was an All-SEC second-team player while Lee was an All-AAC player at UCF. Left tackle Zion Nelson was an honorable mention in the ACC at left tackle as well.

The hole comes on the right side with two young players expected to take over starting roles. Clemson returns one more starter than the Hurricanes and the advantage of a unit with chemistry puts them on top.

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

