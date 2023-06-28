WeWantMike: Clemson commits have their eyes set on a 5-star target

The Clemson football program has scorched the recruiting trail since the beginning of June, landing five commits in just a few weeks.

All five commits were participants in the program’s big official visit weekend, which saw more than two dozen members of the class of 2024 flock to Clemson.

Among the long list of visitors was five-star Parkview (GA) athlete Mike Matthews, who is ranked as high as the No. 3 overall recruit and the No. 1 athlete in the class of 2024 by ESPN.

Clemson commits and fans have turned their recruiting focus to Matthews. The hashtag, #WeWantMike, has become widely used among the Clemson social media community.

#WeWantMike @mike1matthews come be a part of something great! Would love to see you running down that hill on Saturdays pic.twitter.com/0l0ff53GFp — Clemson Addict (@Clemson_Addict) June 26, 2023

#WeWantMike If we get these three high level receivers we are winning a natty. @mike1matthews 🐅🐅🐅

[Credit: IG. recruits.clemson] pic.twitter.com/RQ2euaObPp — AClemsonFan (@TexansfanTyler) June 22, 2023

Head coach Dabo Swinney has no shortage of tricks up his sleeve, and this is a recruitment that may last awhile, but Clemson will be in the thick of it the whole way.