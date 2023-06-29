ACC announces 2023-24 conference leadership

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its Board of Directors have announced the 2023-24 conference leadership structure.

University of Virginia President James E. Ryan will begin the first year of his two-year term as the league’s Chair of the Board of Directors and will be joined by University of North Carolina Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz as the Vice-Chair. ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips serves as the Conference’s Chief Executive Officer.

“It is an honor to serve the conference as chair of the ACC Board of Directors, and I very much look forward to working with my colleagues and Commissioner Phillips in this role,” Ryan said. “Our league remains committed to first-rate academics and first-rate athletics, and to ensuring that all of our priorities are accomplished with the utmost integrity.”

“The amazing leadership at our 15 member institutions is one of the ACC’s greatest assets,” Phillips said. “The past year saw many positive developments for our conference, including the endorsement of the league’s success incentives initiative, the relocation of the conference office headquarters to Charlotte, and winning nine national titles. To be certain, I look forward to a tremendous year working with the entire Board lead by President Ryan and Chancellor Guskiewicz.”

The Conference’s Executive Committee will include Ryan, Guskiewicz, Boston College President William Leahy, Miami President Julio Frenk, Virginia Tech President Timothy Sands and Wake Forest President Susan Wente. The remaining Board of Directors members are represented on other key committees such as Finance, Audit and Autonomy and will rotate onto the Executive Committee as terms expire.

The Chair of the Faculty Athletic Representatives for the 2023-24 academic year will be Sheila Vélez Martínez (University of Pittsburgh). John Wildhack (Syracuse University) will be the Chair of the Athletics Directors, and Amy Calabrese (Louisville) will serve as the Chair of the Senior Woman Administrators.

The ACC adopted changes to its constitution and bylaws in 2020 that officially established the 15 league presidents and chancellors as the ACC’s Board of Directors. Previous Board chairs include Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud (2020-21) and Duke University President Vincent E. Price (2021-22, 2022-23).

–News release courtesy of the ACC