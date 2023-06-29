Clemson commit undergoes impressive transformation

Once high school athletes transition to a college football weight program, most will undergo a startling physical transformation. However, one 2024 Clemson commit has already begun an eye-popping bulk up.

Four-star defensive Meadowcreek (GA) defensive lineman Champ Thompson’s weight trainer, Mark Freeman, posted a picture of his client’s impressive progress on Twitter over the weekend.

A few months to now, great transformation @iam_champ7 Work ethic and consistency rarely seen “Second to None” I look forward to seeing continued success and reaching new goals! pic.twitter.com/5D5ZLxuzjO — Mark Freeman (@LegacyExtreme1) June 26, 2023

“I’m really excited,” Thompson said of the upcoming football season. “I’ve been working on my strength, getting faster and getting more explosive.”

Thompson weighed just 260 pounds during basketball season, but after just a few months working with Freeman, the talented lineman is back up to a lean 280 pounds.

“I work out with my team and then I do extra side work with my strength trainer, Mark Freeman,” Thompson said. “He’s really just been getting me right. We don’t even really have to do heavy weights, he’s got the science down to it. He’s got me eating right and on a steady, good workout plan.”