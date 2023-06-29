Clemson LB pegged as draft prospect to watch for this AFC team

Pro Football Focus recently published a list of 2024 NFL Draft prospects that AFC teams should be watching, naming one player for each team.

In the article, Clemson rising junior linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is pegged as the potential fit from the 2024 draft class that the Pittsburgh Steelers should be scouting.

Here’s what PFF’s Dalton Wasserman wrote regarding Trotter as the player for the Steelers to watch:

The Steelers defense has most of the makings of an elite unit, but they have a big hole at linebacker. Their 2022 unit ranked 29th in overall grading and struggled mightily in coverage. This season, they’ll try to patch things together with veterans like Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts, but they need a star at that position. That star could be Jeremiah Trotter Jr., who enters his junior year at Clemson as arguably the best linebacker in college football. He excelled in coverage last year, posting an 89.7 coverage grade with two interceptions and a minuscule 44.5 passer rating allowed. Trotter Jr. would give the Steelers a potential star at a spot where they haven’t had one in several years.

A product of St. Joseph’s Preparatory School in Philly, Trotter Jr. signed with Clemson as a highly touted four-star recruit in December 2020 before posting 22 tackles (one for loss) and one sack over 13 games as a freshman in 2021.

Trotter then put together an impressive 2022 sophomore season that saw him earn second-team All-America honors from the Associated Press. He was one of only three Power Five players in 2022 to reach at least 13 tackles for loss, six sacks and return an interception for a touchdown.

Trotter enters his junior season in 2023 credited with 114 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception over 27 career games (14 starts).

Of course, Trotter Jr. is the son of Jeremiah Trotter Sr., a four-time Pro Bowler who played 12 NFL seasons for three different teams after being selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round (72nd overall pick) of the 1998 NFL Draft.

