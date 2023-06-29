Clemson ranked second in ACC in The Athletic's top 25

Clemson has dominated the ACC for the last decade. While Florida State owned the early 2010s, the Tigers have made a surge under Dabo Swinney and built a dynasty still holding up today. That said, the Seminoles are starting to return to form and make the conference a worthy battle again.

Preseason rankings are always a gamble, and The Athletic’s Austin Mock used a model to simulate the season. With this model in place, he put together the top 25 for 2023 and Clemson sits at No. 13, a solid number. That would be the case if Florida State wasn’t ranked above them at No. 9.

In the full ranking, the Seminoles hold a 42.4% chance to win the ACC while the Tigers have a 36.5% chance. Clemson is still the king in the conference, and has to be dethroned for the first time in recent memory. This could end up the most interesting ACC season in the 2020s and it’ll be thanks to these two duking it out.

With the exact same win expectation, it’s safe to say the ACC will run through the matchup of Dabo Swinney and Mike Norvell’s teams.

