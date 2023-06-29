Fast-rising defender talks offer, 'top-tier' visit

Since the program began extending offers to the class of 2025, Clemson has sent out nearly 40 scholarship offers.

Calvary Day (GA) defensive lineman Walter Mathis Jr. was among the first wave of players to receive an offer from the Tigers after camping with the program.

“It means a lot,” Mathis said. “I always liked Clemson growing up as a kid. It’s one of my dream schools and I was really excited when I got the offer.”

Despite not holding a ranking from any national recruiting service, Mathis was among the most impressive performers at the camp he attended, regardless of position.

“I was able to learn and get feedback on what I have to work on,” Mathis said. “The visit was top-tier. The facilities, the weight room, the cafeteria, all of that was really nice. I also really like how they treat their players.”

The 6-foot-2, 270-pound lineman has seen his recruitment explode in recent months. Alongside the Tigers, five other schools have extended Mathis an offer since the beginning of May.

Mathis is already planning a return trip to Clemson sometime in late July, although no date is set in stone.

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

