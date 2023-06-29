Multiple Tigers listed as biggest NFL draft steals

The NFL draft is always a gamble for teams. With a whole arsenal of scouts and talent evaluators at their disposal, it’s still hard to truly lock in who the best players will be once they take the field at the next level.

First-rounders are normally the ones that make sense and everything else is a mystery. ESPN put together a list of the 50 biggest draft steals in the last decade, and it’s exempt from first-round picks while also saying the players must’ve been picked 15 picks later than they deserved. Two Clemson Tigers made the list, one on each side of the ball.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins squeaked his way onto the list at No. 50. While he was the first pick of the second round in 2020, that still didn’t do justice to the talent he ended up being, even in a stacked wide receiver class. Over his first three seasons, Higgins has eclipsed 3,000 yards and scored 19 touchdowns to boot as a member of the AFC powerhouse Bengals.

Following a prolific career at Clemson, Higgins was the seventh wide receiver selected in 2020. He is a lean but aggressive wideout at the catch point, and he can make acrobatic catches look routine. Higgins has become a major part of an elite receiver trio for Joe Burrow and has been remarkably consistent. — Reid

While Higgins has dominated on offense, former Tiger and now NFL veteran Grady Jarrett went in the fourth round in 2015. Since then, he’s turned into one of the best interior defensive linemen as a Falcon. A second-team All-Pro in 2019, he has 420 tackles in eight seasons and 32.5 sacks, a strong number for a player that mucks up the run game.

Jarrett’s pre-draft scouting report included the word “undersized,” as he lacked length and strength at the point of attack at 6-foot and 305 pounds. Aaron Donald blazed a trail for undersized interior defenders, but Jarrett also helped prove that smaller interior prospects can make a big NFL impact. His 17.5% pass rush win rate since 2017 ranks third among interior players, and he landed a big three-year extension in 2022 worth over $50 million. — Reid

It’s crazy to think he was considered undersized, and that report clearly hasn’t mattered since his NFL career begun. Being compared to Aaron Donald is always a good thing, and Jarrett is now secure in his position after the massive extension last year. Clemson’s talent translates to the NFL, while the Bengals and Falcons have taken advantage of other teams missing the memo.