National outlet says two NFL teams should make moves with these Clemson pros

A national outlet believes a couple of NFL teams should make moves with these former Clemson stars ahead of training camp.

Pro Football Focus recently listed one trade, free agent signing or extension that all 32 NFL teams should get done before training camps begin in late July.

For the Cincinnati Bengals, the move PFF says the team should make is to give former Tiger wideout Tee Higgins a contract extension.

Higgins, 24, is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2023. Entering his fourth NFL season, the 2020 second-round draft pick has 215 career catches for 3,028 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has tallied exactly 74 receptions in each of the last two seasons while racking up more than 1,000 receiving yards in each of those seasons as well.

“Higgins’ 2.08 yards per route run since 2021 ranks 13th, but Jaylen Waddle at 2.15 yards per route run is the only player ahead of him who is also not the No. 1 receiving weapon on his team,” PFF’s Brad Spielberger wrote. “With Tyler Boyd entering a contract year and Joe Mixon’s deal up in 2024, Cincinnati can find a way to keep its three-headed offensive monster if the front office stays proactive and get Higgins done early, enabling them to spread out the cash and cap hits over the next several years.” As for another former Clemson receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, PFF says the New England Patriots need to sign the five-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler. Hopkins, of course, became a free agent after being released by the Arizona Cardinals in late May. A first-round pick in 2013, Hopkins played his first seven seasons with the Houston Texans before being traded to the Cardinals ahead of the 2020 campaign. The 31-year-old, who posted 221 receptions for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns across his three seasons with the Cardinals, recently took free agent visits with both the Tennessee Titans and Patriots. “The Patriots need to find out once and for all what they have in third-year quarterback Mac Jones, and Hopkins could go a long way in making that determination. While Hopkins may not be what he once was, from Weeks 7-16 when he played in 2022 he ranked third in targets (93) and fourth in receptions (64),” Spielberger wrote. “Hopkins has missed time the past few seasons due to injuries and a suspension but is still one of the more reliable receivers across the NFL. Over the past three seasons, Hopkins’ 88.6 receiving grade ranks 10th among wide receivers, his 1.7% drop rate is the third-lowest mark and he is still a top-15 player in yards per route run. The Patriots have a lot of solid complementary wide receivers, but Hopkins gives them a top dog to actually complement in the offense.”

