Pair of Tigers get out to hot start in PGA Tour events

This weekend, 10 former Clemson golfers teed it up in PGA Tour events, the most for the program since 2013. Two of the Tigers in action have put themselves in good position with a hot start to tournament action.

PGA Tour veteran Lucas Glover, who played for the Tigers from 1998 to 2001, fired a three-under par 69 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. His round consisted of five birdies and just one bogey, good enough to put him in a tie for 22nd after his first round.

Meanwhile, on the Korn Ferry Tour, former Tiger Jacob Bridgeman began his round with four birdies in his first 12 holes before play was suspended at the Memorial Health Championship. At the time play was halted, Bridgeman sits at four-under par and in a tie for seventh.

No former Clemson golfer has won a professional golf tournament since Lucas Glover picked off the 2021 John Deere Championship.

