Teammate of Clemson commit talks ‘great’ camp experience

The commitment of five-star Jefferson (GA) linebacker Sammy Brown set off a streak of big-time commitments for the Tigers during the month of June. However, it seems the Tigers may not be done recruiting the linebacker position at Jefferson.

Fellow Jefferson linebacker Skyler Zimmerman and fellow class of 2024 member camped with the program just a few weeks ago.

“It was great,” Zimmerman said. “The coaching staff expects perfection which is what I like a lot. I love the way Coach (Dabo) Swinney always talks to everyone and how he brings God into it, which really shows the character of him and the program.”

Despite holding just four Division I offers, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker was among the most impressive athletes at camp. Zimmerman believes his performance was strong enough to conjure up a level of interest from the Tigers’ coaching staff.

“After talking with Coach (Wesley) Goodwin and the other coaches I definitely feel there is interest,” Zimmerman said. “I’m looking forward to the future as we build a connection together.”

Growing up just over an hour down the road, an offer from the Tigers is one that Zimmerman would put a tier above the rest of the schools pursuing him.

“Earning a Clemson offer would be a dream come true,” Zimmerman said. “I love the historical program they have going and how they are always trying to build the best player’s which will make you a better man. It’s a special place.”