Tyson talks ‘unbelievable’ draft night, what he’ll bring to Denver

Last Thursday, Hunter Tyson saw a dream come true when he heard his name called in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The former Clemson standout’s dream of playing at the NBA level turned into a reality when he was picked 37th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round as part of an agreed-upon trade to the Denver Nuggets.

“It was an unbelievable experience. It’s something you dream about,” Tyson said of the draft night experience in an interview with Katy Winge on the Nuggets’ official YouTube channel.

“I had all my family and friends back home with me in Monroe, North Carolina, where I’m from, just at my house and we were watching it. First round took a very long time. But then once we got to the second round and Denver had pick 32 and 37, thought we had a really good chance ending up here, and when my name was finally called, it was just such a blessing. I’m just glad God put me in this position, and I’m very thankful to be here.”

Tyson earned first-team All-ACC honors after putting together a career year this past season when he averaged a team-best 15.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor, 40.5 percent from 3 and 83.8 percent at the free throw line. He collected 16 double-doubles, tying him for eighth all-time in Clemson history for a single season.

Just the 17th Tiger ever to eclipse 1,000 points and 600 rebounds in a career, Tyson spoke about how he sees himself fitting in with a Nuggets team fresh off winning their first NBA title, and gave Denver fans a personal scouting report on what he’ll bring to the team.

“I would say it’s a guy you’ve got to match his toughness,” Tyson said. “He tries to play hard and compete every time he’s on the floor. Can really space the floor and knock down shots.”

“I think it’ll fit great,” he added. “Obviously we have the main playmakers, and I’ll just try and space the floor, compete, defend and do everything I can to just help us win.”

Last season, Tyson became the all-time games played leader in Clemson history, and after spending five seasons suiting up for the Tigers in ACC competition, he believes all of his experience in college will help him as he transitions to the NBA.

“I’ve played a lot of high-level basketball throughout the years, was in college for five years,” he said. “Had to accept several different roles throughout my college career, and I think that’ll help me and I’m prepared to be able to do that here at this level.”

