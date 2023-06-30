4-star CB likes ‘everything’ about Clemson, excited over offer

A four-star defensive back from Virginia felt multiple emotions earlier this month upon receiving the Clemson offer that he coveted.

Terrance “Deuce” Edwards scored that big offer from the Tigers in early June, after the class of 2025 cornerback from Richmond’s Trinity Episcopal School showed off his skills at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

“It was like a sensation of relief, but also I was excited too, though,” Edwards said of receiving the offer. “Because I went to the camp, I balled out, but I didn’t get the offer till like two days after. … That is actually one of the schools that’s in my top 10 right now, so when they offered me, I was excited.”

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound rising junior announced the offer from Clemson on June 4. He picked up the offer during a phone conversation with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed.

There’s plenty that Reed and the Tigers like about the talented prospect.

“Basically they like my ability, they like my physicality, the way I can move, they like my footwork,” Edwards said. “Especially seeing me at camp, seeing what I can do – they said I was advanced and I could be a great player for them. A lot of that meant a lot to me, especially because it’s Clemson. It’s one of the bluebloods of college football.”

As you can tell, Edwards is very high on Clemson as well.

“I like everything about Clemson,” he said, “especially some hometown guys went there like Sherrod Covil, and Malcolm Greene went there for an extended time. They made plays there, and I know I can go in there and make plays, especially with the coaching staff they have with Coach Reed and Coach D-Mac (DeAndre McDaniel). I feel like I can go in there and be a great player, also be a great man.”

The camp visit marked Edwards’ second trip to Clemson. He said he’ll “definitely” return to Tiger Town for a game this season, possibly the Sept. 23 showdown against Florida State.

Clemson joins Oklahoma, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Miami, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Missouri, Colorado, Maryland, Indiana and others on Edwards’ list of more than two dozen offers.

He plans to narrow down his recruitment in the near future, and there’s no doubt that the Tigers will make the cut.

“I’m dropping a top 10 real soon,” he said. “Y’all can expect a top 10 in July, and Clemson’s definitely on that list.”