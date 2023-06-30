Carolinas receiver talks impressive camp performance

A plethora of talented wide receivers made their way to Clemson during the first weekend in June for the program’s annual summer camps.

However, perhaps the most impressive receiver of all was Forest Hills (NC) three-star Jerel Bolder, who is ranked as high as the No. 419 overall recruit and No. 56 wide receiver in the class of 2025.

“I feel like I performed pretty good,” Bolder said. “One of the highlights of the weekend was the one-on-ones. I was hearing from specifically Coach (Tyler) Grisham was that I looked better in person.”

The 6-foot, 192-pound receiver holds offers from more than a dozen Division I programs, but an offer from Clemson would change things for the speedster.

“A Clemson offer would mean a lot to me, because they have been a favorite school (of mine) since day one,” Bolder said of the Tigers. “They don’t recruit a lot of people and they win consistently, so that shows me that they’re doing something right. I just like the overall atmosphere of the school.”

Bolder, who hauled in 32 receptions for 685 yards and nine touchdowns as a sophomore, has already begun the process of scheduling a return visit to Clemson this season.

