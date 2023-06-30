Exclusive: Hebert goes in-depth on commitment to Tigers

After not landing a quarterback during the 2024 recruiting cycle, Clemson has already landed one in the class of 2025.

Earlier this month, four-star Central Catholic (MA) quarterback Blake Hebert gave his pledge to the Tigers, their earliest commitment at the position since Trevor Lawrence. The early commitment allows Hebert to enter his junior season with a sense of relief.

“It’s awesome to know where I’m going to land,” Hebert said. “It gives me some extra time to build these relationships with all of the coaches.”

Hebert will be a long way from his Massachusetts home, but he claims the decision to join the Tigers’ class was an easy one to make.

“Clemson had a feeling that no other school had,” Hebert said. “Their culture and overall feel of both the university and the program set it apart from the others.”

Alongside Hebert, the Tigers landed four-star running back Gideon Davidson to kick off the 2025 recruiting cycle. Both commits quickly began to lay out their pitches to fellow recruits.

“Gid and I are telling all of the other recruits the truth,” Hebert said. “Clemson football will win games in the future and we will be successful. Not only will the success come on the field, but it will come in the classroom and in life after school.”

