Matching up: Stars decide the show with Clemson and Miami

The Miami Hurricanes failed to meet expectations in 2022, and the defense didn’t live up to the hype. On the other hand, Clemson’s defense was it’s strength and the unit returns almost all of the starters from last season. With both team boasting All-American talent, we take a look at how each position stacks up.

Defensive line

Advantage: Clemson

The Tigers return plenty of talent up front even after losing starters to the NFL. First-team All-ACC defensive tackle Tyler Smith leads the way for a unit that also features Xavier Thomas on the edge.

The Hurricanes return four contributors up front, but none were true stars in 2022. Akheem Mesidor was an honorable mention in the ACC with a team-high seven sacks,. but Clemson has too much star power up front.

Linebacker

Advantage: Clemson

While one player decides a later position on the other side, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is an All-American and his presence gives the Tigers the edge at linebacker. The pair of Barrett Carter and Wade Woodaz are stars on any other defense, so it’s a three-headed unit.

The Hurricanes play a two-linebacker system with transfer Francisco Maugioa, who had 60 tackles at Washington State last year, and Wesley Bissainthe. The latter had a strong impact as a true freshman with 30 tackles, a high mark for a rookie in college football.

Cornerback

Advantage: Neither

An interesting matchup between these two teams out wide on defense, the Tigers have a pair of starters back in Sheridan Jones and Nate Wiggins. The same can’t be said for the Hurricanes, but that’s no slight.

Transfers Davonte Brown and Daryl Porter Jr. lead the way, and the latter saw a step down in his first Miami season. It’s fair to expect a step back to his West Virginia form. Brown is coming into his first season at Miami with an All-AAC season at UCF under his belt.

Safety

Advantage: Miami

Let’s get Clemson’s side out of the way here. Both starters are back in Jalyn Phillips and Andrew Mukuba, two heavy contributors on the defense.

That said, the Hurricanes have 2022 first-team All-American Kamren Kitchens at the back of their defense. With 59 tackles and six interceptions, he’s a game-changer in the secondary and single-handedly earns Miami an edge on defense.