Peach State QB says Clemson offer 'would mean a lot'

While Clemson has already landed a quarterback in the class of 2025, the Tigers will continue to do their due diligence on other signal callers throughout the recruiting cycle.

Among the quarterbacks still in contact with Clemson is Collins Hill’s (GA) TJ Wilcox, who was in attendance for the Tigers’ annual summer camp in early June.

“I loved the camp,” Wilcox said. “I feel like I performed well at Coach Dabo’s camp. I was really able to highlight my accuracy. I was glad to be able to throw live for Coach (Garrett) Riley.”

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound quarterback holds just two FBS offers, from Georgia Tech and West Virginia. However, after an impressive performance at camp, Wilcox has reason to believe that the Tigers are expressing interest in his services.

“I feel Clemson has good interest in me after talking to the coaches and them saying that they liked me a lot,” Wilcox said. “I have visited a few times and look forward to building a relationship with coach Riley.”

Wilcox has previously said a Clemson offer would impact his recruitment “in a big way” and that feeling has not changed since last year.

“A Clemson offer would mean a lot to me because Coach Dabo said they don’t just throw out offers,” Wilcox said. “They really mean something. Clemson has had many great quarterbacks and it would be an honor to follow in their footsteps.”

While he will not be able to fit in another visit this summer, Wilcox is already working on hammering down a visit during the upcoming football season.