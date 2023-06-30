Ranking the most valuable defenders at each level for 2023

Clemson’s identity has changed over the years under head coach Dabo Swinney. When they’ve won though, one thing has always been true. There’s been elite quarterback play. While Cade Klubnik has all the talent to succeed, he’s still learning and the defense has to match the intensity in 2023.

With over half of the starters from 2022 back for another year in Tiger Town, Wes Goodwin’s defense has all the tools to succeed. That said, we look at the most important player at each level of the defense for 2023.

DT Tyler Davis

The anchor of the Tigers’ defense, Tyler Davis could’ve gone to the NFL after his second consecutive first-team All-ACC season, but he’s not letting ACC offenses get off so easily.

Davis presents so many problems for an offense. At this level, he’s double-teamed almost every play and clogs up the run game with 9.5 tackles for loss in 2022. The numbers don’t really put into perspective the way he impacts the game but having the second most quarterback pressures on the team with 15 while doubled speaks for itself.

When Davis mucks up the run game, the pass rush awakens. Players like Xavier Thomas are already threatening, but when Davis draws a double every play, that’s why windows open up.

LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

An AP second-team All-American, Trotter heads a linebacker unit that features Barrett Carter and Wade Woodaz, two highly talented players. With Trotter at the helm, the unit should take another step in 2023.

Last season, Trotter led the team with 92 tackles and 13.5 for loss while tying for the top number in sacks. His impact comes in every phase of the defense as the signal-caller and it’s fair to predict he’ll be chasing Consensus All-American honors in 2023.

S Jalyn Phillips

This feels like a trend. The player in the middle of each level is selected on this list. Yet another team captain, Jalyn Phillips was second in tackles with 82 in 2022 and earned fourth-team All-ACC honors from Phil Steele.

The secondary unit doesn’t have a glaring star heading into 2023, but that’s what makes Phillips so valuable. As a graduate senior, he has the most experience in the unit and the numbers to back it up. Entering his fifth year with the Tigers, he’ll be the safety net for the veteran secondary.