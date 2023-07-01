'25 defender talks Clemson visit, 'dream' offer

Since the end of May, Clemson has extended nearly 40 offers to begin the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Three-star Milton (GA) cornerback Dylan Lewis was among the first batch of 2025 recruits to receive an offer from the Tigers.

“It was huge,” Lewis said of the offer. “I am extremely excited knowing I was the first DB in Georgia for the 2025 class to receive an offer from Clemson.”

Lewis, who is ranked as high as the No. 387 overall recruit and No. 40 cornerback in the class of 2025, visited the program for the first time in April. The welcoming feeling that surrounded Lewis throughout his visit, is one of the main reasons he already has the Tigers in his top five.

“Everyone was very welcoming and made me feel at home,” Lewis said. “The environment was very family oriented and all the coaches were very approachable. Each member of their staff is very hands on. Getting an offer from Clemson is like a dream and all my hard work is coming together.”

Lewis was unable to make it to Clemson for the program’s annual summer camps, but is already planning to make the trip down for a game during the season.

