Former Tiger golfer jumps 40 spots for co-lead

Lucas Glover is a PGA Tour veteran, and his golf career got its start back at Clemson. Attending the university and playing for the Tigers from 1998-2001, Glover was a two-time All-American and made the jump to the Nationwide Tour in 2002.

20 years later, Glover has seven professional wins and continues to make noise on PGA Tour weekends. This Saturday is no different. Coming into the day, the former Tiger was outside of the top 40 at -6 and then he put together a flawless round. No bogeys, six birdies and an eagle later, Glover finds himself with the clubhouse lead at -14 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Making a charge on Moving Day 😤@Lucas_Glover_ moves 40 spots up the leaderboard and currently owns the co-lead @RocketClassic. pic.twitter.com/wmGr0wmspj — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 1, 2023

The leaders are just beginning their rounds as Glover gives his scorecard in the clubhouse, but there’s no better place to be than done with the lead. Regardless of the rounds that come in throughout Saturday, Glover holds the best round of the day so far and cemented himself into the competition to win Sunday.