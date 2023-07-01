Highly touted receiver talks 'amazing' camp

Out of thousands of athletes in attendance at Dabo Swinney’s annual summer camp series, the most loaded position was undoubtedly at wide receiver.

Among the star wideouts in attendance was Kennesaw Mountain’s (GA) Nalin Scott, who is already one of the most highly touted players in the class of 2026.

“The camp went amazing,” Scott said. “I felt good about my one-on-one performance. I would say my highlight of the weekend was the tour around the facility and getting to know Coach (Tyler) Grisham more and build a relationship.”

Clemson is still a year away from potentially extending an offer to Scott, but 13 other FBS programs are already pursuing his services. However, an offer from the Tigers would vault the program up Scott’s list.

“Throughout the visit I was told by other coaches about my performance and how I did,” Scott said. “Interest wise they have a pretty good lookout for me in the future. A Clemson offer would have a pretty big meaning for me.”

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound speedster plans to make a return visit to Clemson sometime this year, but has yet to hammer down a date.

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

