Massive offensive lineman talks 'great' camp

Thousands of student-athletes made the trip to Clemson for the program’s annual summer camp to open the month of June.

However, 6-foot-8, 315-pound Rabun Gap (GA) offensive lineman Jordan Weekes seemingly towered above the rest of his peers.

“It was a great camp overall,” Weekes said. “The coaching staff, players and coaches made sure everyone had great energy. They helped with the fine details of things, like how low you should be in your stance and exactly what position your arms should be when you are ready to strike.”

Despite his impressive performance during the solo drills, the 2024 offensive tackle realized there was room for improvement when it comes to competing against his fellow linemen.

“I feel like during the drills I did good, but I didn’t give anywhere close to my best performance in the one-on-ones, which was frustrating,” Weekes said. “Even though I didn’t perform my best, the coaches still gave me tips and explained what I was doing wrong. All that advice set me up for success in the other camps I went to this summer, so I’m extremely grateful that those coaches cared enough to help.”

Despite getting to work alongside some of the best coaches, players and recruits in the country, the highlight of Weekes’ time at Clemson actually had nothing to do with himself.

“The highlight of the camp to me didn’t happen at the camp itself or even to me,” Weekes said. “It was seeing my teammate Justin Hasenhuetl being one of the first players in the class of 2025 to get the Clemson offer, especially knowing how uncommon it is to see someone with a Clemson offer.”

