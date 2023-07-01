Two former Tigers win professional championship

While no former Clemson players walked away with a Super Bowl ring, two program alumni won a professional league championship over the weekend.

Former Clemson wide receiver Deon Cain and former cornerback Mark Fields II won the USFL Championship as members of the Birmingham Stallions on Saturday.

Cain, who played for the Tigers from 2015 to 2017, hauled in three touchdown receptions for the Stallions. It is the first USFL championship for both players.

